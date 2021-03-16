Home > Smartphone comparison > Neo 5 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Oppo A52

Виво iQOO Neo 5
VS
Оппо А52
Vivo iQOO Neo 5
Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (692 against 471 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Neo 5
88
Oppo A52
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Neo 5
98
Oppo A52
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Neo 5
79
Oppo A52
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Neo 5
72
Oppo A52
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Neo 5
80
Oppo A52
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Neo 5
81
Oppo A52
64

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +47%
692 nits
Oppo A52
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5 +3%
84.8%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 610
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +228%
1009
Oppo A52
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +141%
3320
Oppo A52
1377
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Neo 5
n/a
Oppo A52
139991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Neo 5
n/a
Oppo A52
178084

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OriginOS ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Neo 5
n/a
Oppo A52
91.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Vivo X60
3. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs OnePlus 9R
4. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo
5. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X
6. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
9. Oppo A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
10. Oppo A52 vs Oppo A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish