Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (708 against 481 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1024 and 500 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Neo 5
89
A74 5G
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Neo 5
99
A74 5G
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Neo 5
79
A74 5G
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Neo 5
72
A74 5G
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Neo 5
80
A74 5G
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Neo 5
82
A74 5G
70

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +47%
708 nits
A74 5G
481 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5 +1%
84.8%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +105%
1024
A74 5G
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +113%
3439
A74 5G
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Neo 5
n/a
A74 5G
334300

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 371 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

