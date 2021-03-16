Home > Smartphone comparison > Neo 5 vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Oppo A91

Виво iQOO Neo 5
VS
Оппо А91
Vivo iQOO Neo 5
Oppo A91

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 375 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4025 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (692 against 601 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Neo 5
88
Oppo A91
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Neo 5
98
Oppo A91
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Neo 5
79
Oppo A91
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Neo 5
72
Oppo A91
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Neo 5
80
Oppo A91
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Neo 5
81
Oppo A91
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +15%
692 nits
Oppo A91
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5
84.8%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 587 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +233%
1009
Oppo A91
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +131%
3320
Oppo A91
1435
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Neo 5
n/a
Oppo A91
134811
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Neo 5
n/a
Oppo A91
193076

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM OriginOS ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Neo 5
n/a
Oppo A91
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2019
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 or Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 or Vivo X60
3. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 or OnePlus 9R
4. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 or Oppo Realme GT Neo
5. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 or Xiaomi Mi 11X
6. Oppo A91 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo A91 or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Oppo A91 or Huawei Nova 5T
9. Oppo A91 or Oppo A52
10. Oppo A91 or Oppo Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish