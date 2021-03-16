Home > Smartphone comparison > Neo 5 vs Realme 6S – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Oppo Realme 6S

Виво iQOO Neo 5
VS
Оппо Реалми 6S
Vivo iQOO Neo 5
Oppo Realme 6S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (692 against 472 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6S
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
Realme 6S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +47%
692 nits
Realme 6S
472 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5 +1%
84.8%
Realme 6S
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Oppo Realme 6S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 587 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +84%
1009
Realme 6S
547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +93%
3320
Realme 6S
1717
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Neo 5
n/a
Realme 6S
287295

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OriginOS Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Vivo X60
3. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and OnePlus 9R
4. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Oppo Realme GT Neo
5. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Xiaomi Mi 11X
6. Oppo Realme 6S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 6S and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Oppo Realme 6S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 6S and Xiaomi Redmi 9
10. Oppo Realme 6S and Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish