Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.