Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.