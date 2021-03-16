Home > Smartphone comparison > Neo 5 vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 197K)
  • Delivers 103% higher maximum brightness (713 against 351 nits)
  • 45% higher pixel density (398 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1021 and 292 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.9%
PWM - 127 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Neo 5 +103%
713 nits
Galaxy A22
351 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5 +1%
84.8%
Galaxy A22
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +250%
1021
Galaxy A22
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +171%
3437
Galaxy A22
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Neo 5 +260%
711432
Galaxy A22
197654
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS One UI Core 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Neo 5
n/a
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 June 2021
Release date March 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

