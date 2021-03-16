Home > Smartphone comparison > Neo 5 vs Galaxy M32 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 16, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1016 and 490 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Neo 5
vs
Galaxy M32 5G

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Neo 5
695 nits
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Neo 5 +4%
84.8%
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 5 and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 5 +107%
1016
Galaxy M32 5G
490
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 5 +108%
3369
Galaxy M32 5G
1622
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS One UI 3.1
OS size - 22.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2021
Release date March 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 263 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

