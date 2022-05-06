Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.