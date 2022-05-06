Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 SE vs iQOO 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 6, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 701K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 1022 points

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
iQOO Neo 6 SE
1312 nits
iQOO 7
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 209.5 gramm (7.39 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Orange, Yellow White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6 SE
85.2%
iQOO 7 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE and Vivo iQOO 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 SE
1022
iQOO 7 +10%
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 SE
3398
iQOO 7 +12%
3816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6 SE
701075
iQOO 7 +16%
812498
CPU - 203950
GPU - 308200
Memory - 140936
UX - 157377
Total score 701075 812498
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5685
PCMark 3.0 score - 13893
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Origin OS OriginOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 January 2021
Release date May 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 7. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE.

