Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 6, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Weighs 19.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 7
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 701K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 1022 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|86.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|209.5 gramm (7.39 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Orange, Yellow
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
iQOO 7 +10%
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3398
iQOO 7 +12%
3816
|CPU
|-
|203950
|GPU
|-
|308200
|Memory
|-
|140936
|UX
|-
|157377
|Total score
|701075
|812498
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5685
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13893
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (89th and 40th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Origin OS
|OriginOS
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (100% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|May 2022
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 7. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE.
