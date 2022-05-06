Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 SE vs Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Виво iQOO Neo 6 SE
VS
Виво iQOO Neo 5
Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 6, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 6 SE
vs
Neo 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
iQOO Neo 6 SE
1312 nits
Neo 5
1312 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Orange, Yellow Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6 SE
85.2%
Neo 5
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE and Vivo iQOO Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 SE
1022
Neo 5
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 SE
3398
Neo 5
3382
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6 SE
701075
Neo 5 +1%
708489
CPU - 189147
GPU - 241175
Memory - 126874
UX - 148051
Total score 701075 708489
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Neo 6 SE
n/a
Neo 5
4180
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4180
PCMark 3.0 score - 12267
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Origin OS OriginOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2021
Release date May 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 SE. It has a better connectivity and sound.

