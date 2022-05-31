Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1885 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (773 against 645 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 6
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO Neo 6 +20%
773 nits
iPhone 12
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%
iPhone 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
987
iPhone 12 +65%
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
3080
iPhone 12 +33%
4094
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6
721337
iPhone 12 +3%
741271
CPU 181724 189781
GPU 245641 311052
Memory 133355 105933
UX 159750 128143
Total score 721337 741271
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7612
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM Funtouch 12 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 13:09 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 103 hr 119 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr
iPhone 12 +1%
32:28 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (134th and 127th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO Neo 6
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 October 2020
Release date May 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 6.

