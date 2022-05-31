Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (773 against 500 nits)
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 557K)
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 795 points
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 30.8 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 +24%
987
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 +10%
3080
2810
|CPU
|181724
|-
|GPU
|245641
|-
|Memory
|133355
|-
|UX
|159750
|-
|Total score
|721337
|557728
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (98th and 173rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Nothing OS
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:12 hr
|Web browsing
|12:11 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:09 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:21 hr
|-
|Standby
|103 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 6. But if the battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).
