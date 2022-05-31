Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs Nothing Phone (1)

Виво iQOO Нео 6
VS
Nothing phone (1)
Vivo iQOO Neo 6
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (773 against 500 nits)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 557K)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 795 points
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 30.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 6
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
iQOO Neo 6 +55%
773 nits
Phone (1)
500 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%
Phone (1) +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 +24%
987
Phone (1)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 +10%
3080
Phone (1)
2810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6 +29%
721337
Phone (1)
557728
CPU 181724 -
GPU 245641 -
Memory 133355 -
UX 159750 -
Total score 721337 557728
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (98th and 173rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Nothing OS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 13:09 hr -
Gaming 05:21 hr -
Standby 103 hr -
General battery life
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr
Phone (1)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 116° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 July 2022
Release date May 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 6. But if the battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Vivo iQOO Neo 6
2. Vivo V23 5G or iQOO Neo 6
3. Vivo iQOO 9 or Neo 6
4. OnePlus 10R or Vivo iQOO Neo 6
5. Vivo T1 Pro or iQOO Neo 6
6. Apple iPhone 13 or Nothing Phone (1)
7. Google Pixel 6 or Nothing Phone (1)
8. Google Pixel 6a or Nothing Phone (1)
9. Xiaomi Poco F4 or Nothing Phone (1)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish