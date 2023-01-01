Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus 11R – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus 11R

Виво iQOO Нео 6
VS
Ванплас 11R
Vivo iQOO Neo 6
OnePlus 11R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 717K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (451 vs 398 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 6
vs
OnePlus 11R

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 398 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 490 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 6
773 nits
OnePlus 11R
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%
OnePlus 11R +6%
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
985
OnePlus 11R +34%
1321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
3095
OnePlus 11R +38%
4256
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6
717568
OnePlus 11R +45%
1040151
CPU 180813 -
GPU 244157 -
Memory 129073 -
UX 161214 -
Total score 717568 1040151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4190 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (152nd and 32nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 13:09 hr -
Gaming 05:21 hr -
Standby 103 hr -
General battery life
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr
OnePlus 11R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2023
Release date May 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 and OnePlus 11R
2. iPhone 14 and OnePlus 11R
3. OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 11R
4. 10T 5G and OnePlus 11R
5. Xiaomi 13 and OnePlus 11R
6. OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R
7. Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11R
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish