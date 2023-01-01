Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Vivo iQOO Neo 6 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6 The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo iQOO Neo 6 Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 490 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO Neo 6 773 nits OnePlus 9RT n/a

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 6 85.2% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W 65 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:11 hr - Watching video 13:09 hr - Gaming 05:21 hr - Standby 103 hr - General battery life iQOO Neo 6 32:14 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 October 2021 Release date May 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9RT. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.