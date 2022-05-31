Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus Ace – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs OnePlus Ace

Виво iQOO Нео 6
VS
Ванплас Эйс
Vivo iQOO Neo 6
OnePlus Ace

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 6
vs
OnePlus Ace

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 490 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 6
772 nits
OnePlus Ace
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%
OnePlus Ace +3%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 675 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
980
OnePlus Ace +1%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
3054
OnePlus Ace +21%
3709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6
703208
OnePlus Ace +9%
769805
CPU 189850 191540
GPU 233732 310882
Memory 124126 130152
UX 158700 144745
Total score 703208 769805
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Neo 6
4200
OnePlus Ace +33%
5593
Stability 83% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 4200 5593
PCMark 3.0 score - 10141
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 150 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 13:09 hr -
Gaming 05:21 hr -
Standby 103 hr -
General battery life
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr
OnePlus Ace
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 April 2022
Release date May 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Ace. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10R vs Vivo iQOO Neo 6
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus Ace
3. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus Ace
4. OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus Ace
5. OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Ace

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish