Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.