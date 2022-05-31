Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (725K versus 626K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (779 against 637 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 490 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 6 +22%
779 nits
Reno 8
637 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6 +2%
85.2%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 +5%
988
Reno 8
943
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6 +15%
3100
Reno 8
2700
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6 +16%
725084
Reno 8
626392
CPU 181724 -
GPU 245641 -
Memory 133355 -
UX 159750 -
Total score 725084 626392
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Neo 6
4208
Reno 8 +10%
4608
Stability 89% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 4208 4608
PCMark 3.0 score - 9957
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (107th and 171st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 12:18 hr
Watching video 13:09 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 05:18 hr
Standby 103 hr 86 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 6 +2%
32:14 hr
Reno 8
31:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 May 2022
Release date May 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 6. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.

