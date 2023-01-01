Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs iQOO 11 VS Vivo iQOO Neo 6 Vivo iQOO 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1291K versus 717K)

Shows 25% longer battery life (40:25 vs 32:14 hours)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (1175 against 773 nits)

30% higher pixel density (518 vs 398 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 518 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 490 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO Neo 6 773 nits iQOO 11 +52% 1175 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 6 85.2% iQOO 11 +2% 87.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 120 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:11 hr 15:37 hr Watching video 13:09 hr 19:09 hr Gaming 05:21 hr 05:05 hr Standby 103 hr 114 hr General battery life iQOO Neo 6 32:14 hr iQOO 11 +25% 40:25 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 December 2022 Release date May 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 11 is definitely a better buy.