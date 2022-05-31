Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 6 vs iQOO 9 SE – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 6 vs iQOO 9 SE

Виво iQOO Нео 6
VS
Виво IQOO 9 SE
Vivo iQOO Neo 6
Vivo iQOO 9 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on May 31, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9 SE
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (851K versus 721K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (865 against 775 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1106 and 994 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 6
vs
iQOO 9 SE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
iQOO Neo 6
775 nits
iQOO 9 SE +12%
865 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%
iQOO 9 SE
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 6 and Vivo iQOO 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
994
iQOO 9 SE +11%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 6
3088
iQOO 9 SE +11%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 6
721227
iQOO 9 SE +18%
851990
CPU 181724 211896
GPU 245641 325434
Memory 133355 146488
UX 159750 166732
Total score 721227 851990
3DMark Wild Life Performance
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (90th and 27th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr 10:15 hr
Watching video 13:09 hr 13:16 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 05:02 hr
Standby 103 hr 117 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 6 +2%
32:14 hr
iQOO 9 SE
31:44 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (127th and 145th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo iQOO 9 SE. It has a better performance and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Vivo iQOO Neo 6
2. Vivo V23 5G or iQOO Neo 6
3. Vivo iQOO 9 or Neo 6
4. Motorola Edge 30 or Vivo iQOO Neo 6
5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Vivo iQOO 9 SE
6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G or Vivo iQOO 9 SE
7. Vivo iQOO 9 Pro or iQOO 9 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish