Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 68W)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 793 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 32.5 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
53
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
96*
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.1%
|PWM
|-
|144 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.81 mm (6.49 inches)
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|199.5 g (7.04 oz)
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +64%
1301
793
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +19%
3963
3318
|CPU
|-
|91440
|GPU
|-
|226696
|Memory
|-
|104512
|UX
|-
|95460
|Total score
|-
|515855
|Max surface temperature
|-
|49.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|26 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4464
|Web score
|-
|14333
|Video editing
|-
|7874
|Photo editing
|-
|46343
|Data manipulation
|-
|9547
|Writing score
|-
|18728
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|My UX
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:25 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:56 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:18 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|-
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
- The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
