Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs Edge 40 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40

81 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
VS
73 out of 100
Motorola Edge 40
Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Motorola Edge 40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 68W)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 793 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Motorola Edge 40 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
vs
Edge 40

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM - 144 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Edge 40
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.81 mm (6.49 inches) 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199.5 g (7.04 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
87.6%
Edge 40 +4%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 3190 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +64%
1301
Edge 40
793
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +19%
3963
Edge 40
3318
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Edge 40
515855
CPU - 91440
GPU - 226696
Memory - 104512
UX - 95460
Total score - 515855
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 49.6 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Graphics score - 4464
Web score - 14333
Video editing - 7874
Photo editing - 46343
Data manipulation - 9547
Writing score - 18728
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 My UX
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:56 hr
Watching video - 16:18 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Edge 40
33:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Edge 40
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2023 May 2023
Release date July 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 11 and Edge 40
2. Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 40
3. Pixel 7 Pro and Edge 40
4. Edge 30 and Edge 40
5. Vivo V27 and Edge 40
6. Phone (2) and iQOO Neo 7 Pro
7. iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro
8. Nord 3 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro
9. OnePlus 11R and iQOO Neo 7 Pro
10. V27 Pro and iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский