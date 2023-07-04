Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs Nord 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 80W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 16% higher pixel density (451 vs 388 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 3 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
vs
Nord 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 388 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 366 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Nord 3
1105 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.81 mm (6.49 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199.5 g (7.04 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Orange Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
87.6%
Nord 3 +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 3190 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Nord 3
997123
CPU - 256481
GPU - 385188
Memory - 177993
UX - 184752
Total score - 997123
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:28 hr
Watching video - 16:55 hr
Gaming - 05:20 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Nord 3
32:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
Nord 3
78.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 July 2023
Release date July 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

