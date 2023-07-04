Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs iQOO Neo 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 80W)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Neo 6 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 490 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
iQOO Neo 6
768 nits

Design and build

Height 164.81 mm (6.49 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199.5 g (7.04 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Orange Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +3%
87.6%
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 670 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +33%
1301
iQOO Neo 6
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +29%
3963
iQOO Neo 6
3065
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 190273
GPU - 243604
Memory - 128657
UX - 161946
Total score - 722080
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4159
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:11 hr
Watching video - 13:09 hr
Gaming - 05:21 hr
Standby - 103 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 116°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 May 2022
Release date July 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

