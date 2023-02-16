Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI)

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 388 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO Neo 7 n/a iPhone 14 845 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 7 +2% 87.6% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Funtouch 13 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 120 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:24 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life iQOO Neo 7 n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality iQOO Neo 7 n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality iQOO Neo 7 n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score iQOO Neo 7 n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO Neo 7 n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date February 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.