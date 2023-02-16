Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 7 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 7
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
iPhone 14
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 7 +2%
87.6%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 7
1001
iPhone 14 +74%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 7
3956
iPhone 14 +21%
4769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 7 +5%
868461
iPhone 14
826133
CPU - 212927
GPU - 344469
Memory - 130488
UX - 132690
Total score 868461 826133
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9429
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM Funtouch 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date February 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

