Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|164.8 g (5.81 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
iPhone 14 +74%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3956
iPhone 14 +21%
4769
|CPU
|-
|212927
|GPU
|-
|344469
|Memory
|-
|130488
|UX
|-
|132690
|Total score
|868461
|826133
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9429
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:25 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
