Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Vivo iQOO Neo 7 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Weighs 35.7 grams less

Weighs 35.7 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom 35% higher pixel density (525 vs 388 PPI)

35% higher pixel density (525 vs 388 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 868K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 868K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 342 Hz Response time - 11 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10 Pro 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 7 87.6% 10 Pro +3% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:04 hr Watching video - 13:54 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10 Pro 30:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 150° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10 Pro 132 Video quality iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10 Pro 110 Generic camera score iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10 Pro 127

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10 Pro 88.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date February 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.