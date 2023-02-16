Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 7 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Виво iQOO Нео 7
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
Vivo iQOO Neo 7
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 35.7 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (525 vs 388 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 868K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 7
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 7
87.6%
10 Pro +3%
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 7 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 +2%
1001
10 Pro
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Neo 7 +14%
3956
10 Pro
3477
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 7
868461
10 Pro +15%
1002932
CPU - 227709
GPU - 430176
Memory - 160925
UX - 175122
Total score 868461 1002932
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
9560
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9560
PCMark 3.0 score - 11791
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:04 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 04:58 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO Neo 7
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 January 2022
Release date February 2023 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

