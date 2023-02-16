Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs OnePlus 10T 5G VS Vivo iQOO Neo 7 OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Weighs 38.7 grams less

Weighs 38.7 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 868K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 868K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1327 and 1001 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10T 5G 825 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 7 87.6% 10T 5G 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 120 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:17 hr Watching video - 16:57 hr Gaming - 05:37 hr Standby - 97 hr General battery life iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10T 5G 33:09 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO Neo 7 n/a 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2022 Release date February 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10T 5G is definitely a better buy.