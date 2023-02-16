Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs OnePlus 11R VS Vivo iQOO Neo 7 OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Weighs 39.2 grams less Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 868K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 868K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS 16% higher pixel density (451 vs 388 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (451 vs 388 PPI) 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1321 and 1001 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Price OnePlus 11R Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 388 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 7 87.6% OnePlus 11R +3% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes Full charging time 0:25 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.