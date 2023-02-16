Vivo iQOO Neo 7 vs OnePlus 9R VS Vivo iQOO Neo 7 OnePlus 9R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on February 16, 2023, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 164.8 g (5.81 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Neo 7 +1% 87.6% OnePlus 9R 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (100% in 39 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 0:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2021 Release date February 2023 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 7. But if the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9R.