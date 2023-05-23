Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs Realme 11 Pro Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on May 23, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1367K versus 525K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 15% higher pixel density (453 vs 394 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 100W)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
100
53
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
68*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Red
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Max clock
|3350 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|-
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~4736 GFLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
830
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2282
|CPU
|298850
|-
|GPU
|594203
|-
|Memory
|263503
|-
|UX
|212041
|-
|Total score
|1367589
|525606
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|0:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
