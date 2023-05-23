Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs Realme 11 Pro Plus

84 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
VS
73 out of 100
Realme 11 Pro Plus
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
Realme 11 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on May 23, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1367K versus 525K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 15% higher pixel density (453 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 100W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
vs
11 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof - No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Red Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
87.5%
11 Pro Plus +3%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 3350 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 800 MHz
FLOPS ~4736 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 8 Pro +160%
1367589
11 Pro Plus
525606
CPU 298850 -
GPU 594203 -
Memory 263503 -
UX 212041 -
Total score 1367589 525606
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

