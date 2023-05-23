Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs iQOO 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs iQOO 11

84 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
VS
86 out of 100
Vivo iQOO 11
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
Vivo iQOO 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on May 23, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (518 vs 453 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro and iQOO 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
vs
iQOO 11

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 518 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
n/a
iQOO 11
1164 nits

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
87.5%
iQOO 11
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro and Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3350 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11 Adreno 740
GPU clock - 680 MHz
FLOPS ~4736 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 8 Pro +7%
1367589
iQOO 11
1279927
CPU 298850 265523
GPU 594203 579772
Memory 263503 236450
UX 212041 199190
Total score 1367589 1279927
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 78 FPS
Graphics score - 13170
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (1st and 13th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:37 hr
Watching video - 19:09 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 114 hr
General battery life
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
n/a
iQOO 11
40:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 December 2022
Release date May 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

