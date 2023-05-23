Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro vs Neo 7

84 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
VS
75 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Neo 7
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
Vivo iQOO Neo 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on May 23, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1367K versus 836K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (453 vs 388 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro and Neo 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
Value for money

VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Neo 8 Pro
vs
iQOO Neo 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof - No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Max clock 3350 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS ~4736 GFLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Neo 8 Pro +63%
1367589
iQOO Neo 7
836852
CPU 298850 209378
GPU 594203 337864
Memory 263503 127383
UX 212041 164471
Total score 1367589 836852
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (1st and 103rd place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date May 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
