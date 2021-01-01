Home > Smartphone comparison > IQOO Z1 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo IQOO Z1 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Виво iQOO Z1
Vivo IQOO Z1
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo IQOO Z1 (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on May 19, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo IQOO Z1
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 269K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (494 against 415 nits)
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 789 and 535 points
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
IQOO Z1
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
IQOO Z1 +19%
494 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
IQOO Z1
83.9%
Realme 6 Pro +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo IQOO Z1 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 0.512 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
IQOO Z1 +47%
789
Realme 6 Pro
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IQOO Z1 +68%
2757
Realme 6 Pro
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
IQOO Z1 +80%
484493
Realme 6 Pro
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (47th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM iQOO UI 1.0 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Super Flash Charge 2.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
IQOO Z1
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
IQOO Z1
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
IQOO Z1
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
IQOO Z1
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo IQOO Z1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo IQOO Z1 and Oppo Realme X2 Pro
2. Vivo IQOO Z1 and Xiaomi Redmi K30
3. Vivo IQOO Z1 and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite
6. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Realme 5 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and X2 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish