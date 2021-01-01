Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Vivo IQOO Z1 (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on May 19, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.