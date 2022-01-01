Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z3 vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (601 against 504 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z3
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 401 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
iQOO Z3 +19%
601 nits
Zero 5G
504 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z3
84.5%
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3
684
Zero 5G +4%
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3
2001
Zero 5G +9%
2189
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Z3
449840
Zero 5G +2%
460990
CPU 127936 129016
GPU 115885 118046
Memory 82311 97376
UX 120029 113528
Total score 449840 460990
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Z3
1946
Zero 5G
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 11 FPS -
Graphics score 1946 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8837 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Zero 5G
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Zero 5G
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Zero 5G
34:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Zero 5G. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.

