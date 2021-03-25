Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z3 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Z3 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Vivo iQOO Z3
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (589 against 434 nits)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 282K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 669 and 603 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z3
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
iQOO Z3 +36%
589 nits
Nord N10
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z3 +2%
84.5%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3 +11%
669
Nord N10
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3 +8%
1972
Nord N10
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO Z3 +32%
374292
Nord N10
282906
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO Z3
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 294 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

