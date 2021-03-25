Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro VS Vivo iQOO Z3 Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 347K)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 562 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo iQOO Z3 Price Oppo Realme 8 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 114 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness iQOO Z3 596 nits Realme 8 Pro +5% 627 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z3 +1% 84.5% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) iQOO Z3 +20% 672 Realme 8 Pro 562 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) iQOO Z3 +18% 1967 Realme 8 Pro 1665 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 iQOO Z3 +28% 443078 Realme 8 Pro 347163 CPU 125775 108878 GPU 116006 88018 Memory 86589 60812 UX 118913 91613 Total score 443078 347163 3DMark Wild Life Performance iQOO Z3 +85% 1944 Realme 8 Pro 1050 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 11 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1944 1050 PCMark 3.0 score 8755 8954 AnTuTu 9 Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality iQOO Z3 n/a Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality iQOO Z3 n/a Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score iQOO Z3 n/a Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO Z3 n/a Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2021 Release date April 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.