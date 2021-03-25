Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z3 vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme 8i

Виво iQOO Z3
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Vivo iQOO Z3
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 338K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 768G 5G
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (596 against 539 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 539 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z3
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
iQOO Z3 +11%
596 nits
Realme 8i
539 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z3
84.5%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3 +25%
672
Realme 8i
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3 +5%
1967
Realme 8i
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Z3 +31%
443078
Realme 8i
338161
CPU 125775 98570
GPU 116006 76840
Memory 86589 70017
UX 118913 94023
Total score 443078 338161
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Z3 +79%
1944
Realme 8i
1086
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 11 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1944 1086
PCMark 3.0 score 8755 8477
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Realme 8i
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

