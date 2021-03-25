Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Vivo iQOO Z3 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 338K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 768G 5G

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (596 against 539 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 539 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness iQOO Z3 +11% 596 nits Realme 8i 539 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z3 84.5% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) iQOO Z3 +25% 672 Realme 8i 539 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) iQOO Z3 +5% 1967 Realme 8i 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 iQOO Z3 +31% 443078 Realme 8i 338161 CPU 125775 98570 GPU 116006 76840 Memory 86589 70017 UX 118913 94023 Total score 443078 338161 3DMark Wild Life Performance iQOO Z3 +79% 1944 Realme 8i 1086 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 11 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1944 1086 PCMark 3.0 score 8755 8477 AnTuTu Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date April 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.