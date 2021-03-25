Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition VS Vivo iQOO Z3 Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 443K)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 788 and 672 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness iQOO Z3 596 nits Realme GT Master Edition +6% 632 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z3 84.5% Realme GT Master Edition +1% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iQOO Z3 n/a Realme GT Master Edition 84.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 July 2021 Release date April 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition is definitely a better buy.