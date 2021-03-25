Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
- Delivers 100% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 597 nits)
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 378K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 972 and 676 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
676
Realme GT Neo +44%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1961
Realme GT Neo +69%
3309
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
378859
Realme GT Neo +65%
624929
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (146th and 39th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 294 USD
|~ 288 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.
