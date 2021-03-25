Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G VS Vivo iQOO Z3 Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 328K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 568 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness iQOO Z3 596 nits Realme Narzo 30 5G 596 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z3 +1% 84.5% Realme Narzo 30 5G 83.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 955 MHz FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) iQOO Z3 +18% 672 Realme Narzo 30 5G 568 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) iQOO Z3 +11% 1967 Realme Narzo 30 5G 1775 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 iQOO Z3 +35% 443078 Realme Narzo 30 5G 328251 CPU 125775 107330 GPU 116006 58573 Memory 86589 76127 UX 118913 88049 Total score 443078 328251 3DMark Wild Life Performance iQOO Z3 1944 Realme Narzo 30 5G n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 11 FPS - Graphics score 1944 - PCMark 3.0 score 8755 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 55 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 May 2021 Release date April 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G.