Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 339K)
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (596 against 480 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 528 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|185.5 gramm (6.54 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3 +27%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3 +10%
1967
|CPU
|125775
|99203
|GPU
|116006
|98238
|Memory
|86589
|54993
|UX
|118913
|89349
|Total score
|443078
|339778
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|11 FPS
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|1944
|1590
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8755
|12633
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Realme UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|1:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.
Cast your vote
9 (90%)
1 (10%)
Total votes: 10