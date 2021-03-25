Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G VS Vivo iQOO Z3 Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (443K versus 339K)

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (596 against 480 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 528 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo iQOO Z3 Price Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness iQOO Z3 +24% 596 nits Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 480 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z3 +1% 84.5% Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 Realme UI

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 55 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2021 Release date April 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.