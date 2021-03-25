Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z3 vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 326K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (774 against 600 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z3
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
iQOO Z3
600 nits
Galaxy A52 5G +29%
774 nits

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z3
84.5%
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3 +6%
672
Galaxy A52 5G
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3 +9%
1986
Galaxy A52 5G
1815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO Z3 +14%
373043
Galaxy A52 5G
326977
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (72nd and 75th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
12:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
18:59 hr
Talk (3G)
iQOO Z3
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
32:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 294 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z3.

