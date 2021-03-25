Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z3 vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s

VS
Vivo iQOO Z3
Samsung Galaxy M31s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 195K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 768G 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 344 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z3
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 125 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iQOO Z3 +1%
600 nits
Galaxy M31s
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z3
84.5%
Galaxy M31s
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z3 and Samsung Galaxy M31s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3 +95%
672
Galaxy M31s
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3 +57%
1986
Galaxy M31s
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO Z3 +91%
373043
Galaxy M31s
195021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 21.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time - 1:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iQOO Z3
n/a
Galaxy M31s
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date April 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 294 USD ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Z3 is definitely a better buy.

