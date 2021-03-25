Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo iQOO Z3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 195K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 768G 5G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 344 points
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4400 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.46 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|125 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z3 +95%
672
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z3 +57%
1986
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iQOO Z3 +91%
373043
195021
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|21.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 294 USD
|~ 262 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Z3 is definitely a better buy.
