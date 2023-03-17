Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z7 vs Zero 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 44W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 546K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Infinix Zero 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
iQOO Z7
83*
Zero 30
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
iQOO Z7
70*
Zero 30
71
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z7
vs
Zero 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 950 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Z7
n/a
Zero 30
770 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z7
84.1%
Zero 30 +7%
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z7 +7%
1061
Zero 30
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z7
2809
Zero 30 +12%
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
iQOO Z7
546965
Zero 30 +21%
660641
CPU 163124 146892
GPU 123605 238899
Memory 116035 128749
UX 143051 140834
Total score 546965 660641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Z7
2269
Zero 30
n/a
PCMark 3.0
iQOO Z7
8581
Zero 30
n/a
Web score 6054 -
Video editing 5706 -
Photo editing 16437 -
Data manipulation 7196 -
Writing score 12058 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 44 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:27 hr
Watching video - 13:53 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 90 hr
General battery life
iQOO Z7
n/a
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 44 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 30. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z7.

