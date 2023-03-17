Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z7 vs Moto G Power 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Z7 vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G

VS
Vivo iQOO Z7
Motorola Moto G Power 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 415K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 708 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z7
vs
Moto G Power 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.38 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.45 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP54 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z7 +1%
84.1%
Moto G Power 5G
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Motorola Moto G Power 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z7 +31%
925
Moto G Power 5G
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z7 +20%
2386
Moto G Power 5G
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Z7 +18%
490992
Moto G Power 5G
415969
CPU 126091 -
GPU 135258 -
Memory 99268 -
UX 126299 -
Total score 490992 415969
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5656 -
Video editing 5651 -
Photo editing 16399 -
Data manipulation 7338 -
Writing score 12567 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 My UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Z7 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
