Vivo iQOO Z7 vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G VS Vivo iQOO Z7 Motorola Moto G Power 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 415K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 415K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 708 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.38 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 413 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.45 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP54 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z7 +1% 84.1% Moto G Power 5G 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 My UX

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Z7 is definitely a better buy.