Vivo iQOO Z7 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite VS Vivo iQOO Z7 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 410K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 410K) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.38 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 413 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z7 84.1% Nord CE 3 Lite +4% 87.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:11 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z7. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.