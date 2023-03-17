Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z7 vs Nord CE3 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Z7 vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

68 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Z7
VS
73 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
Vivo iQOO Z7
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 923 and 783 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 44W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 509K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Z7 and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z7
vs
Nord CE3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 413 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z7
84.1%
Nord CE3 5G +5%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z7 and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Max clock 2500 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z7 +18%
923
Nord CE3 5G
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z7
2381
Nord CE3 5G +23%
2924
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Z7
509298
Nord CE3 5G +16%
591294
CPU 134344 -
GPU 134659 -
Memory 98719 -
UX 133865 -
Total score 509298 591294
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Z7
2269
Nord CE3 5G
n/a
Web score 5711 -
Video editing 5728 -
Photo editing 16064 -
Data manipulation 6923 -
Writing score 12055 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (61% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date March 2023 August 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 44 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iQOO Z7 vs Nord CE 3 Lite
2. iQOO Z7 vs GT Neo 3T
3. iQOO Z7 vs Reno 8T 5G
4. iQOO Z7 vs Vivo V25e
5. iQOO Z7 vs Vivo V27
6. Nord CE3 5G vs 11 Pro Plus
7. Nord CE3 5G vs 9 Pro Plus
8. Nord CE3 5G vs 10 Pro
9. Nord CE3 5G vs OnePlus 11R
10. Nord CE3 5G vs Nord 2T
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский