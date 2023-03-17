Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 3T

Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Realme GT Neo 3T crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities