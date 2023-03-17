Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z7 vs GT Neo 3T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 3T
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (708K versus 491K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 44W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1031 and 927 points

Review

Evaluation of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Realme GT Neo 3T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z7
vs
GT Neo 3T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iQOO Z7
n/a
GT Neo 3T
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z7
84.1%
GT Neo 3T +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max clock 2500 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 670 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z7
927
GT Neo 3T +11%
1031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z7
2394
GT Neo 3T +34%
3200
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Z7
491243
GT Neo 3T +44%
708098
CPU 126091 186018
GPU 135258 240437
Memory 99268 117538
UX 126299 159202
Total score 491243 708098
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Z7
2269
GT Neo 3T +87%
4245
Max surface temperature - 47.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 2269 4245
PCMark 3.0
iQOO Z7
8581
GT Neo 3T
n/a
Web score 5689 -
Video editing 5682 -
Photo editing 16064 -
Data manipulation 6923 -
Writing score 12029 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:03 hr
Watching video - 16:40 hr
Gaming - 05:01 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life
iQOO Z7
n/a
GT Neo 3T
35:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
iQOO Z7
n/a
GT Neo 3T
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2022
Release date March 2023 June 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 3T. But if the camera, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z7.

