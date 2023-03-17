Vivo iQOO Z7 vs Oppo Reno 8T 5G VS Vivo iQOO Z7 Oppo Reno 8T 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 693 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.38 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 413 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio iQOO Z7 84.1% Reno 8T 5G +7% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 44 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- 108 MP

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo iQOO Z7. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.