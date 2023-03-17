Home > Smartphone comparison > iQOO Z7 vs Reno 8T 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo iQOO Z7 vs Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Виво iQOO Z7
VS
Оппо Рено 8 Т 5G
Vivo iQOO Z7
Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.38-inch Vivo iQOO Z7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on March 17, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 417K)
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 693 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iQOO Z7
vs
Reno 8T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 413 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
iQOO Z7
84.1%
Reno 8T 5G +7%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo iQOO Z7 and Oppo Reno 8T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iQOO Z7 +33%
925
Reno 8T 5G
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iQOO Z7 +19%
2386
Reno 8T 5G
2007
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iQOO Z7 +18%
490992
Reno 8T 5G
417747
CPU 126091 125185
GPU 135258 102231
Memory 99268 76579
UX 126299 113706
Total score 490992 417747
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iQOO Z7 +85%
2243
Reno 8T 5G
1211
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2243 1211
PCMark 3.0
iQOO Z7
8698
Reno 8T 5G +13%
9835
Web score 5656 9450
Video editing 5651 3905
Photo editing 16399 17564
Data manipulation 7338 8950
Writing score 12567 15424
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 44 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo iQOO Z7. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iQOO Z7 and Moto G Power 5G
2. iQOO Z7 and Nord CE 3 Lite
3. iQOO Z7 and Vivo V27e
4. iQOO Z7 and Vivo V25e
5. Reno 8T 5G and 8 5G
6. Reno 8T 5G and 10 Pro Plus
7. Reno 8T 5G and V27 Pro
8. Reno 8T 5G and Reno 8
9. Reno 8T 5G and Nord 2T
10. Reno 8T 5G and V25 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish