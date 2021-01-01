Home > Smartphone comparison > NEX 3 vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo NEX 3 vs Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 4, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (110 vs 100 hours)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 387K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 665 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • 10% higher pixel density (398 vs 363 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25.3 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
NEX 3
69
P30 Pro
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
NEX 3
85
P30 Pro
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
NEX 3
86
P30 Pro
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
NEX 3
73
P30 Pro
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NEX 3
78
P30 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
NEX 3
76
P30 Pro
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
NEX 3
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.89 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 363 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 93.6% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
NEX 3 +3%
610 nits
P30 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 217.3 gramm (7.66 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
NEX 3 +5%
93.6%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Vivo NEX 3 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 675 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
NEX 3 +11%
737
P30 Pro
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3 +16%
2667
P30 Pro
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3 +23%
476881
P30 Pro
387890

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 44 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
NEX 3 +3%
14:59 hr
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
NEX 3 +10%
22:24 hr
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
NEX 3
26:47 hr
P30 Pro +3%
27:39 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (24th and 42nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
NEX 3
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
NEX 3
n/a
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
NEX 3
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
NEX 3
71.6 dB
P30 Pro +21%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2019
Release date November 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo NEX 3. But if the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
