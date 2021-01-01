Home > Smartphone comparison > NEX 3 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo NEX 3 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Виво NEX 3
Vivo NEX 3
VS
Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 4, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (110 vs 85 hours)
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 42% higher pixel density (516 vs 363 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
NEX 3
69
7 Pro
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
NEX 3
85
7 Pro
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
NEX 3
86
7 Pro
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
NEX 3
73
7 Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NEX 3
78
7 Pro
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
NEX 3
76
7 Pro
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
NEX 3
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 363 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 93.6% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
NEX 3
610 nits
7 Pro
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 217.3 gramm (7.66 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
NEX 3 +6%
93.6%
7 Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo NEX 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
NEX 3 +2%
737
7 Pro
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3 +1%
2667
7 Pro
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3 +3%
476881
7 Pro
464064
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (56th and 61st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10 OxygenOS 10
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
NEX 3 +44%
14:59 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
NEX 3 +55%
22:24 hr
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
NEX 3
26:47 hr
7 Pro +29%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
NEX 3
n/a
7 Pro
118
Video quality
NEX 3
n/a
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
NEX 3
n/a
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
NEX 3
71.6 dB
7 Pro +27%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 May 2019
Release date November 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo NEX 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 Pro and NEX 3
2. Huawei P40 and NEX 3
3. V17 Pro and NEX 3
4. Reno 10x zoom and NEX 3
5. Mi 9T Pro and 7 Pro
6. iPhone XR and 7 Pro
7. iPhone 11 Pro Max and 7 Pro
8. Galaxy S20 and 7 Pro
9. OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish