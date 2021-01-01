Home > Smartphone comparison > NEX 3S vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo NEX 3S vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Виво NEX 3S
Vivo NEX 3S
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 479K)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (796 against 671 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% higher pixel density (409 vs 363 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
NEX 3S
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 363 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 93.6% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
NEX 3S +19%
796 nits
Mate 30 Pro
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
NEX 3S
93.6%
Mate 30 Pro +1%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo NEX 3S and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
NEX 3S +16%
903
Mate 30 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3S +12%
3432
Mate 30 Pro
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3S +19%
568844
Mate 30 Pro
479924

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size - 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
NEX 3S
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
NEX 3S
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
NEX 3S
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
NEX 3S
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo NEX 3S.

