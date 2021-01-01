Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.