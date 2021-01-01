Vivo NEX 3S vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 479K)
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (796 against 671 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- 13% higher pixel density (409 vs 363 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
95
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.89 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2256 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|363 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|93.6%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|219.5 gramm (7.74 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
NEX 3S +16%
903
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3S +12%
3432
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3S +19%
568844
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (24th and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
20:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|1960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo NEX 3S.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1