Home > Smartphone comparison > NEX 3S vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo NEX 3S vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Виво NEX 3S
Vivo NEX 3S
VS
Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.89-inch Vivo NEX 3S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 10, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 327K)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (796 against 538 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 903 and 599 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (402 vs 363 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 48.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
NEX 3S
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.89 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2256 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 363 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 93.6% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 328 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
NEX 3S +48%
796 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
NEX 3S +4%
93.6%
Reno 3 Pro
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo NEX 3S and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
NEX 3S +51%
903
Reno 3 Pro
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
NEX 3S +87%
3432
Reno 3 Pro
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
NEX 3S +74%
568844
Reno 3 Pro
327333

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.0 ColorOS 7
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
NEX 3S
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
NEX 3S
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
NEX 3S
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
NEX 3S
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2019
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo NEX 3S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo NEX 3S or Huawei P30 Pro
2. Vivo NEX 3S or Huawei Mate 30 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10
4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Reno 2
6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Reno 3
7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Realme X50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish